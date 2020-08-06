€3m worth of heroin seized in Dublin

The seizure was made in Dublin 15 on Wednesday.

Heroin with an estimated value of €3 million has been seized in Dublin.

The search, in which 22kg of the drug was found, was carried out by Revenue Customs Service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB).

22kg of heroin was found following the joint search by Revenue and An Garda Síochána.

Two men, one aged 31, the other aged 41, were arrested and are being held in Blanchardstown Garda Station.

Detective Chief Superintendent Angela Willis, Head of Bureau at the GNDOCB said:

“The outcome of cooperation between Revenue and Customs and An Garda Síochána, has resulted in the seizure of a significant quantity of heroin from circulation within communities that are suffering the consequences of drug trafficking”.

In Cork, gardaí have also seized cannabis sweets and vape pens in the city.

Cocaine worth €4,200 and over €2,000 euro of cannabis oils, vapes and jellies were discovered following a search in Barrack Street on Wednesday.

A man in his 20s was arrested at the scene.