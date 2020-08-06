Exciting prize up for grabs in Aldi’s brown bread baking contest

By Suzanne Pender

DO YOU know someone who perfected their brown bread baking skills during lockdown? Or maybe you’ve baked brilliant brown bread while stuck at home over the past few months.

If the answer is yes, then this is the competition for you!

Aldi will once again sponsor the National Brown Bread Baking Competition in association with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) and the Irish Countrywomen’s Association (ICA).

Due to current government restrictions and the absence of this year’s National Ploughing Championships, entering this competition will be somewhat different. While still open to all members of the public, entrants will be asked to drop their freshly-baked bread to named Aldi stores on the prescribed date, Wednesday 26 August between 10.30am and 1pm. Closest for local bakers is Aldi’s head office, Newbridge Road, Naas, Co Kildare (W91VE40).

All successful entrants will be contacted on 11 September to attend the finals, which are due to take place in Dublin on 14 September, with the winners announced three days later.

“Given the huge popularity and success of the National Brown Bread Baking competition at the National Ploughing Championships, we are delighted that the competition is going ahead this year, even if it won’t take place in the usual surroundings,” said NPA managing director Anna May McHugh.

“We had a record-breaking year in 2019, when the total attendance figures for the national championships came to 297,000. We hope to welcome everyone back for the World Ploughing Championships in 2021 and expect it to be bigger and better than ever.”

If you think you have the recipe for success, log onto www.aldi.ie/brown-bread-competition or www.ica.ie for information on how to enter, full terms and conditions and competition rules.

The winner’s brown bread will also be stocked in all Aldi stores in Ireland for 12 months and they will receive a minimum prize fund of €15,000.