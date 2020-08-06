  • Home >
Function calls for universal access to third-level education

Thursday, August 06, 2020

By Suzanne Pender

 

SINN Féin TD Kathleen Funchion is calling for third-level education to be made accessible and affordable for everyone, irrespective of age, geography or financial circumstances.

Deputy Funchion is asking students in the Carlow/Kilkenny constituency to “tell their story” by filling out Sinn Féin’s survey on the grants system.

“Too many students and their families are being pushed into poverty trying to pay for higher-level education. Many working families are excluded from education grants because the assessment criteria does not accurately reflect income available to the household. This needs to change,” she said.

“This survey aims to capture the ‘real story’ surrounding access to and participation in higher level education. I am asking that students complete this three-minute online survey to help highlight the reality facing them. The results will be published later this month,” said deputy Funchion.

“We must listen to those most impacted and put the necessary measures in place to address these inequalities. The grants system ignores the financial reality for students and families. Hard-working families need a break and students need investment, not exclusion.”

The online survey can be completed at surveymonkey.com/r/SUSIgrant

 

