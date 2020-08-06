Heritage week is coming soon

HERITAGE week takes later this month and this year it’s all about your local community and what you can learn from it.

Last year, more than 2,000 events took place across Ireland during the third week of August, but this time, because of social restrictions, the heritage festival is looking rather different.

This year, rather than inviting communities to host heritage week events, the Heritage Council is inviting communities around the country to undertake projects that explore a topic associated with this year’s theme – Heritage and Education: learning from our heritage.

The new approach is designed to promote the sharing of experience and knowledge. Projects can comprise researching an aspect of heritage on your doorstep, sharing or relearning a heritage skill or exploring an aspect of Ireland’s educational heritage.

Depending on public health advice, project organisers may select to organise a small event in their community to showcase their project (e.g. an exhibition of photographs or material). However, each project should be able to stand alone without an event, given the risks associated with gatherings and COVID-19.

In addition to developing new research, projects could also revisit or build on a heritage project which may already have been started at an individual, family or community level. This could include showcasing research already done on a monument, a waterway or a skill or tradition in the community and finding new ways to grow awareness of it.

The most engaging projects will be featured on the heritage week website during heritage week 2020 and will be considered for a heritage week 2020 award.

For full details on all aspects of heritage week 2020, visit www.HeritageWeek.ie.