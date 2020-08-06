IT Carlow agtech company wins two awards

Dr Germaine

By Elizabeth Lee

AN agtech company that cleans toxins from plants and food and is based in IT Carlow has just scooped two major international awards.

MicroGen Biotech has won the agtech and food category at a recent Samsung Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) competition, selected from over 2,400 companies across 80 countries.

Dr Xuemei Germaine, founder and CEO of the company, also took home the Female Founder Award.

Set up in 2012, MicroGen Biotech provides patented tailored microbial products for stressed and polluted arable land.

The company develops and sells a unique range of soil microbes that restore the soil’s natural microbiome and fertility. They also reduce heavy metal residues in soils and in our foods.

MicroGen Biotech’s vision is to feed the world with safe foods that are produced sustainably. It has already sold millions of euros of products in China this year and is also co-developing products for North America to reduce toxic arsenic in rice.

“Human health is damaged by highly carcinogenic heavy metals such as arsenic, which are in everyday foods, including potatoes, rice, wheat and vegetables,” said Dr Germaine.

“Our technology can significantly reduce these toxins and can restore the three-billion acres of land that are polluted with heavy metals today. Winning the XTC Ag and Food award is a huge achievement for us and brings global recognition of Microgen’s work in improving food safety, reducing hunger and tackling soil pollution. I am also deeply honoured to win the XTC Female Founder Award and I would say to all girls and women to stand up and go for your big dream without fear, to persevere through difficult times and believe that nothing can hold you back!”

Earlier this year, the company closed a $3.8m Series A round, led by Fulcrum Global Capital, The Yield Lab Europe and The Yield Lab Opportunity Fund (USA). Prior to that, the company received funding from angel investors Enterprise Ireland and The Yield Lab Europe and participated in the latter’s accelerator programme.