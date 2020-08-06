PSNI find no explosives at Belfast GAA pitch following tip-off

Police identified the live incident at East Belfast GAA club and cleared people from the area.

UPDATED: 12.12pm

No explosive devices have been found at GAA pitches in east Belfast, according to the PSNI.

Police received an anonymous call on Wednesday night claiming they were planted at the East Belfast GAA playing fields on Church Road in Castlereagh.

PSNI have now completed a search of the grounds and nothing untoward was found.

The police have left the scene and the facility has reopened.

Earlier, in a stream of tweets, East Belfast GAA confirmed that police were made aware that a package had been left at the playing fields during the club’s training session.

The club added that police worked quickly, dispersing people them from the area.