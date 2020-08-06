Recent Carlow deaths

Liam Murphy, late of Island Lane, Ballinakill, Waterford and formerly of Pollerton Little, Carlow died on 5 August.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Breda, children Catherine, Siobhan, Jim, Dearbhaill and Eimear, sisters Áine and Maura, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Private Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary’s Church, Ballygunner on Saturday, 8 August, followed by private burial in the adjoining cemetery. Donations, if desired, to The Solas Centre in lieu of flowers. To view Liam’s Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Church, log on to http://jbmparish.com from 2.30pm.

In line with government advice regarding public gatherings, Liam’s Funeral Mass and Burial will be private to family members.