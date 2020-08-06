Three local organisations to benefit from funding

By Elizabeth Lee

TESCO Ireland has announced that it will dedicate the fifth round of its 2020 Community Fund Programme to Carlow community-based projects that support children’s organisations impacted by Covid-19.

St Columba’s National School, Tullow, O’Hanrahan’s GAA Club, Carlow

Palatine GAA Club, Carlow will each benefit from the supermarket’s community fund.

This is the third consecutive round of funding by Tesco to be dedicated to those affected by the pandemic.

In recognition of the major challenges and great changes that young people have experienced since the onset of the pandemic, more than 450 local causes and organisations that provide supports for young people will benefit from the latest round of funding. Every eight weeks, each Tesco store donates up to €1,000 in its community; during the ongoing pandemic, each of these causes receives an even share of the donation.

The Tesco Community Fund donations are just one in a series of measures that the supermarket chain has implemented to help those most in need in communities across Ireland during Covid-19 and has already donated €240,000 to local causes affected.

In March, the company also donated €150,000 split among three national charities – Alone, Age Action and Family Carers Ireland – to support their efforts in helping the elderly, family carers and the most vulnerable members of our communities across the country.

Further information on the Tesco Community Fund is available on www.tesco.ie/communityfund.