Lawn mower stolen

A YELLOW Club Cadet ride-on mower was stolen between 1 March and 24 July from a garden shed in Kilcoole, Rathoe. Anyone with information should contact the gardaí in Tullow.

A black cast-iron ornament was stolen from a garden in Hacketstown between 8am last Sunday and 5pm on Thursday. Anyone with information is asked to contact the gardaí in Hacketstown.