Alternative methods called for as 116 deers killed in Phoenix Park since 2019

The Office of Public Works insists it takes deer welfare very seriously, despite 116 being killed at Dublin’s Phoenix Park since the start of 2019.

The OPW says the population must be managed to keep the herd at a sustainable size and its culls are carried out in line with international best practice.

In a statement, it says if deer were not removed, food would become scarce and more animals would ultimately suffer.

Bernie Wright, of the Animal Rights Alliance, feels there are more humane ways of managing the herd of deer at Phoenix Park:

“The deer can’t win and I think we just need a whole new attitude towards animals really.

“There are contraceptives you can use which I have researched. The contraceptive issue which they use in the US can keep numbers down.

“It would be a perfectly safe way to control the deer if the numbers are really the problem.”