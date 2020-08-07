‘Blow up the bridge quick’ – Carlow Twitter reacts to Graigue lockdown

The expectation this evening that Carlow’s neighbouring counties of Laois and Kildare will be placed into lockdown has prompted some novel suggestions on Twitter today.

While the lockdown is understandably disconcerting for many, there is some humour at the idea of Graiguecullen people’s sudden eagerness to claim their Carlow roots.

If Health officials announce lockdown in Laois it will be the first time you’ll hear Graiguecullen people claim to be from Carlow… 👀 — Andrew Byrne (@andrew_byrne_) August 7, 2020

We may build a wall on graigue bridge https://t.co/Ubywd06Pzj — LG (@flash___g) August 7, 2020