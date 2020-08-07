Four road deaths recorded over bank holiday weekend

By Elizabeth Lee

AN Garda Síochána and the RSA have issued a statement that they were saddened by the deaths on Irish roads over the August Bank Holiday weekend, with four fatalities and ten serious injuries.

Assistant Commissioner Paula Hilman, Roads Policing and Community Engagement, An Garda Síochána said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragedy seen on our roads over the weekend. I want to take this opportunity to send our condolences to all of those affected. An Garda Síochána views any road death as one too many and we will continue to work together with our partners in road safety to reduce road deaths.”

An Garda Síochána and the RSA also said that they were also very disappointed by the high number of road traffic offences detected over weekend, and the blatant disregard for others.

Assistant Commissioner Hilman said: “The level of endangerment we encountered over the weekend is not acceptable. Despite our best efforts to proactively engage and educate drivers, too many are still taking chances and putting people’s lives at risk.”

Garda enforcement figures show that 160 drug- and drink-driving arrests were made over the August Bank Holiday weekend. A high number of drivers were also detected speeding, with some in excess of 100kph over the limit.

During a joint operation with the RSA, Naas Roads Policing Unit conducted a number of checkpoints, which led to the detection of 19 offences in just one day.

Speaking to drivers, Assistant Commissioner Hilman has this strong message: “There is simply no place on our roads for people who do not comply with legislation. Every driver must be responsible and not just think about their own safety but the safety of their families and loved ones and the safety of all roads users.”