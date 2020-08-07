Free back-to-education course on offer at St Catherine’s

By Suzanne Pender

ST Catherine’s Community Services Centre is offering you the opportunity to make a start on your journey to further education or employment with a free ‘learning for everyday life’ course.

The course is due to start in September and names of people who might be interested are now being taken.

If you can answer yes to any of following questions and you have less than a leaving certificate level of education and/or are in receipt of social welfare then this could be the course for you. Did you leave school early? Have you always wanted to return to education? Do you want to get out and meet new people? Would you like to gain new skills? Are you looking for the first step to enter the workforce? Would you like to build your confidence and self-esteem?

The course will be held in St Catherine’s Community Services Centre from Monday to Friday, 9.45am to 1pm and will run until next March.

The course is QQI level 3 accredited and includes the following subjects: communications, mathematics, word processing, personal effectiveness, career planning and office procedures.

The course will be delivered by tutors experienced in adult and community education using a student-centred holistic approach. Help with childcare can be provided and other supports, including one-to-one support, mentoring, information and guidance, will be an integral part of the course.

KCETB Carlow Adult Educational Guidance and Information Service provides one-to-one guidance on progression options.

This course is co-funded by the BTEI Community Strand through KCETB and supported by the Carlow Adult Information and Guidance Service. It is also supported by the DEASP through the Activation and Family Support Programme.

For further information or to apply, please contact Andrea Dalton on 059 9138706 or [email protected]