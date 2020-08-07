Free boat trips for Water Heritage Day

By Elizabeth Lee

WHAT better way to explore the beautiful, majestic River Barrow than by boat?

This Sunday, 16 August, is Water Heritage Day so local environmentalist and boat dweller Cliff Reid is running guided tours of the Barrow.

Cliff runs BoatTrips.ie and he’s teamed up with the local authority waters and communities office to provide free, fascinating trips down the river.

Spaces on each boat trip are limited due to Covid-19 and social distancing so booking in advance is necessary. Due to the limited number of places, only two spaces are available for each household.

Contact Cliff on 087 2061999 to book a seat and enjoy your local river!