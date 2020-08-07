Free boat trips for Water Heritage Day

Friday, August 07, 2020

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

 

WHAT better way to explore the beautiful, majestic River Barrow than by boat?

This Sunday, 16 August, is Water Heritage Day so local environmentalist and boat dweller Cliff Reid is running guided tours of the Barrow.

Cliff runs BoatTrips.ie and he’s teamed up with the local authority waters and communities office to provide free, fascinating trips down the river.

Spaces on each boat trip are limited due to Covid-19 and social distancing so booking in advance is necessary. Due to the limited number of places, only two spaces are available for each household.

Contact Cliff on 087 2061999 to book a seat and enjoy your local river!

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

TD welcomes €1.6m grant to upgrade older people’s homes

Friday, 07/08/20 - 4:00pm

Free back-to-education course on offer at St Catherine’s

Friday, 07/08/20 - 3:00pm

Learn all about wildflowers on riverside walk

Friday, 07/08/20 - 11:49am