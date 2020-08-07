Homeless women being attacked in plain sight says Cork charity

Cork Penny Dinners say homeless women are being attacked in plain sight in Cork.

A homeless charity says some young women are getting into relationships with older men to stop them being sexually assaulted on the streets of Cork.

There are concerns many victims are afraid to come forward over fears they will suffer further abuse.

Caitriona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners says many women are doing what they can to stay safe.

“A lot of women pick a partner and find somebody to be with and we see young girls with older men and it’s just for protection, to keep them safe on the streets. It’s better to be with one than to be at the hands of a few,” said Ms Twomey.

The charity raised concerns that women were being sexually assaulted in plain sight on the streets of Cork, particularly during lockdown measures as there was less people in the city to help them.

Earlier today, a report from the Simon Community showed that over 90% of the houses eligible to HAP recipients were in Dublin, with only 7% of the national stock located outside the capital.

Concerns have also been raised regarding the safety of people in homelessness services following a number of deaths in recent weeks.

So far this year, 21 men and 10 women have died in homeless services in Dublin, with seven of those deaths taking place during one week in July.

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive says it is liaising with the HSE and Tusla in relation to the spike in deaths.