Latest Covid-19 figures

The number of Carlow cases of Covid-19 is set to rise for the second time in three days.

The Health Protection Surveillance Center reported at least one case of Covid-19 in Carlow today.

The health body said, of 98 reported cases as of Thursday midnight, 35 cases are located in Kildare, 26 in Offaly, 6 in Wexford, 5 in Laois, 5 in Dublin, and 21 are spread across ten other counties (Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Kilkenny, Limerick, Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Westmeath and Wicklow).

The county breakdown still shows that the cumulative figure in Carlow is still 180 as it is only up to date as of Wednesday.

However, that figure will likely increase tomorrow.

The HPSC has today also been informed that four patients diagnosed with Covid-19 in Ireland have died.

There has now been a total of 1,772 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

There is now a total of 26,470 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

57 are men / 38 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

67 are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

4 cases have been identified as community transmission

The Department of Health has also issued the following restrictions for residents of Kildare, Laois and Offaly that will come into place from midnight tonight until midnight on Friday 20 August.

Travel and transport

Residents of the three counties can only travel within their respective county, other than for the following reasons:

to travel to and from work where that work cannot be done from home

to attend medical appointments, collect medicines and other health products

for vital family reasons, like providing care to children, elderly or vulnerable people, but excluding social family visits

for farming purposes, such as food production or care of animals

You should not travel into any of these counties, other than for the reasons above, and unless you need to travel through these counties to get somewhere else. You should not stop in Kildare, Laois or Offaly unless for essential purposes.

You can also undertake one initial journey either into or out of the counties specified for the purposes of returning home from vacation.

Public and private transport

You should not use public transport unless it is absolutely necessary to do so, and where possible you should not share private vehicles with others from outside your household.

Education and childcare

The following services remain open with appropriate protective measures in place:

education and childcare

outdoor playgrounds, play areas and parks

Economic activity and work

Anyone in these counties who can work from home should work from home.

Cafes and restaurants

– All cafes and restaurants, including bars operating as restaurants, should only offer takeaway or delivery, or outdoor dining (maximum 15 people with strict physical distancing).

– Hotels can remain open but they must limit occupancy to essential non-social and non-tourist reasons. Existing guests can remain for the duration of their booking. Similar arrangements apply for campsites, holiday and caravan parks.

– Indoor gatherings

All indoor gatherings should be restricted to a maximum of 6 people from no more than 3 households in total, while maintaining physical distancing.

– Outdoor gatherings

Outdoor gatherings should be limited to a maximum of 15 people, while maintaining physical distancing.

Cultural and religious

All cinemas, theatres, casinos, betting shops, bingo halls, gyms, leisure centres, swimming pools, exercise and dance studios are required to close.

Attendance at a funeral service and burial or cremation ceremony should be limited to 25 outdoors. Indoor events connected to the funeral are limited to a maximum of 6 people.

Places of worship remain open for private prayer, while services are to be held online.

Sport

No sporting events or matches should take place, with the following exemptions:

non-contact training outdoors in a maximum group of 15 people may continue

professional and elite sports and horse racing may continue behind closed doors

inter-county training (max 15 people) and fixtures may continue behind closed doors

Residential and healthcare facilities

Visiting in long-term residential care facilities, acute settings and prisons should be suspended in the first instance with the exception of the most critical and compassionate circumstances (for example, end of life).

The impact of COVID-19 on society in general and especially those living in nursing homes has been considerable. We recognise that the proposed social distancing measures and restrictions on visiting, while introduced for the overarching public health good and for the protection of people, including those most at risk, have an unprecedented impact on people’s daily lives, and recommending them is on foot of considered reflection of the potential risk at this time.

As previously planned, the serial testing programme in nursing homes will recommence next week on a fortnightly basis, with a focus on ensuring that facilities in Kildare, Laois and Offaly are tested early in the programme.

Advice for those over 70 years or medically vulnerable

The over 70s or medically vulnerable are advised to exercise individual judgement, and to stay at home as much as possible, and limit interactions to a very small network for short periods of time, while remaining physically distanced.

They are also advised the following:

if exercising outside, keep 2 metres apart from others and wash your hands as soon as you get home

avoid public transport

you should shop during designated hours and wear a face covering. Family, friends and neighbours may be able to provide assistance with shopping once they adhere to physical distancing guidelines. Alternatively, online services can be used

shops should ensure that there are designated hours for over 70s and medically vulnerable

if these options are not available to you, you can contact your local authority who are working with local organisations to make sure that people have access to food, essential household supplies and medicines

Public health measures

You should continue do the things that will protect yourself and others. This is the best way of interrupting the transmission of the virus:

frequent hand washing, cough and sneeze etiquette, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, regularly cleaning and disinfecting surfaces

keep a safe distance of 2 metres from other people, especially those not among your close contacts

minimise your number of close contacts as much as possible and keep a record of your daily contacts in order to facilitate rapid contact tracing if you are diagnosed with COVID-19

wear a face covering when using public transport, in retail settings or any other indoor setting where physical distancing cannot be maintained

know and self-monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19. If you have symptoms, you should self-isolate immediately and contact your GP without delay

download the COVID Tracker app

stay informed through trusted information sources and follow official public health advice