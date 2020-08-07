Learn all about wildflowers on riverside walk

By Elizabeth Lee

ON Sunday 16 August, environmental education group Bare Necessities will hold a wildflower identification walk along the River Barrow for Water Heritage Day.

The theme for this year’s Heritage Week is ‘Heritage and education: learning from our heritage’.

“While it can be hard to relate the Barrow Track to our heritage, our outdoor spaces are intertwined with our history. Did you know that once upon a time the Barrow marked the boundary of the Pale? We can end the friendly rivalry between Carlow and Laois for good – they are literally ‘beyond the Pale’!” joked Molly Aylesbury from Bare Necessities.

“From noble trees and fairy steeds, our wildflowers are steeped in stories. Once protected under law, our wildflowers are now lost underfoot, forgotten. So much of our heritage is tied up in the plants whose names are on the tip of our tongue. They are our childhood games, the padding in our bedtime stories and once even our beds,” she continued.

The walk begins at 3pm from the Bill Duggan Bridge in Carlow town. Molly will lead a group of interested parties as they ramble along the river bank, putting names to the random greenery, sharing the folklore and foraging for secrets in the hedge.

She also advises poeple to wear appropriate clothing, from sun screen to wellies, as the Barrow Track may be muddy. The event is limited to 15 people so that they can respect social distancing. This event is sponsored by the Local Water Programme. You can get more information on the Bare Necessities Facebook page, on Instagram or call Molly on 085 7260278.