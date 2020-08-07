Marian attends her last AGM as manager of Tullow Day Care Centre

By Suzanne Pender

MORE than three decades of care and commitment to the town’s senior citizens and its surrounding areas was honoured at Tullow Day Care Centre’s recent AGM.

Heartfelt tributes were paid to manager of the centre Marian Doyle at what was her very last annual meeting, bringing to an end an impressive 31 years at the helm of the much-valued Tullow service.

Marian, who lives in Kildavin, will retire this October from Tullow Day Care Centre, having been to the fore of the many exciting changes and developments at the centre over the years.

A native of Co Kerry, Marion completed her nursing training in Greenwich, England in 1976. She then began her nursing career in Jervis Street Hospital before joining the staff of St Dympna’s Hospital in Carlow.

In 1989, she was appointed to the dual role of nurse manager and CE (Community Employment) supervisor at Tullow Day Care Centre, a role she made her own, showing great care and compassion to the elderly who attend the service daily.

“I suppose it’s time for someone who’s younger and has much more energy to take over,” smiled Marian.

“When I started in 1989 it was all volunteers bringing in people, now that’s all changed and we have five vehicles on the road bringing people in and out,” she explains.

Marian arrived at Tullow Day Care Centre when the service was still in its infancy, having been officially opened in June 1987.

Over the years, the service has grown remarkably to now include daily lunch, personal care services, chiropody, meals-on-wheels, an annual holiday and lots of activities from bingo and music to exercise and card playing. The centre welcomes senior citizens from Tullow and its surrounding areas, with Marian a familiar face to so many over the years.

In 2001, the centre was refurbished, while in 2008, the level of paperwork attached to the CE scheme became so great that Marian became manager of the centre only, while also overseeing the CE scheme.

At the AGM, chairman of the board of management Laz Murphy paid tribute to Marian’s extraordinary commitment over many years and the indelible mark she has left not only at the centre but among so many Tullow families.

A presentation was also made to Marian to mark her final annual meeting.

Although she still has two months left at Tullow Day Care Centre, Marian’s thoughts are turning to life following her retirement.

“Gardening is something that I never had time for before, so tidying up the garden is one of the things,” she says.

“I have three children and nine grandchildren, so they’ll keep me busy, too,” smiled Marian.