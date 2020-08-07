Number of arrests made amid disturbances in the North

PSNI have warned people in Belfast to be cautious after a number of security alerts in Belfast.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged on suspicion of riotous behaviour and throwing petrol bombs in Derry following disturbances the Galliagh area earlier this week.

A 15-year-old boy has also been charged with attempted criminal damage and riotous behaviour.

Both teenagers are due to appear at Derry Youth Court later today.

Elsewhere, police in Belfast have arrested a man on suspicion of possessing and making explosives.

The 54-year-old was detained following the search of a residential property in the Braniel area of the city on Thursday night.

It follows a number of security alerts in Belfast in recent days which have been linked to the new East Belfast GAA club.

The PSNI are treating the incidents as a “sectarian hate crime” and are urging members to check their cars and report anything suspicious to them.