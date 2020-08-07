Recent Carlow deaths

Friday, August 07, 2020

RIP

James (Jimmy) Glynn of The Ridge, Old Leighlin and formerly 18 Raheendoran, Co Carlow passed away unexpectedly, on 6 August 2020 at his home.

Beloved husband of Geraldine, loving father of Skylar, adored son of Seamus and Kathleen, and cherished brother of Michelle, Aishling and Catherine.

He will forever be missed by his loving wife, daughter, parents, sisters, mother-in-law, father-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (R93 E8W3) for family and friends.

Funeral Mass for family and friends, with up to 50 people in attendance, on Sunday at 11am, in St Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Lazarian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, online streaming service on Sunday, at 11am, by using the following link,

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/leighlinbridge-parish-carlow.

