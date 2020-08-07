Residents in Clare direct provision centre consider going on hunger strike

Residents at a direct provision centre in Co Clare are considering going on hunger strike in order to be transferred.

13 men have written to both the Minister for Justice and the Minister for Children asking to be moved from the Central Hotel in Miltown Malbay.

They say the conditions are substandard and they have serious concerns for the mental health of the men living there.

The Miltown Malbay Welcome Group is calling for the residents to be immediately moved to where they have access to supports.

This comes after last week, 32 residents in the Skellig Star Hotel in Kerry went on hunger strike as they were also demanding to be moved after an outbreak of more than 20 Covid-19 cases was confirmed there in April.

The protest began Tuesday morning, as residents said they were “traumatised” following the outbreak and had spent months raising unanswered concerns about their living conditions to Government.