Shortage of homes for HAP recipients outside Dublin says Simon Community

The Simon Community has warned that people on the housing assistance payment will struggle in the private rental market.

Only seven percent of available rental accommodation that falls within the limits of the housing assistance payment are outside Dublin.

The latest Simon Communities ‘Locked out of the market’ study shows an 80% increase in the number of homes available, however, the majority are in the capital.

The charity says it highlights how difficult it is for people in rural areas to get a home.

Wayne Stanley from the Simon Communities says the figures are concerning.

“[People on the payment] are going to struggle in the private rental market and that is what constantly comes out in these reports. We have seen a huge growth in the number of properties available overall, but the vast majority if that has been in the Dublin region.”