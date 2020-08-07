TD welcomes €1.6m grant to upgrade older people’s homes

By Suzanne Pender

LOCAL Fianna Fáil TD Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has welcomed the allocation of €1,597,585 for Carlow County Council for Housing Adaptation Grants for older people and people with a disability.

In total, minister Darragh O’Brien has announced over €73 million nationally, 80% of which is provided by exchequer funding and 20% by each local authority. Funding will be targeted towards those who need it most.

“The Housing Adaptation Grant provides financial support for carrying out works on a home to make it more suitable for an older person or a person with a disability,” said deputy Murnane O’Connor.

“I believe this scheme is essential to helping people maintain their independence and remain in their own home should they wish,” she added.

“In many instances, the installation of stair lifts, grab-rails, showers, wet-rooms or ramps, all of which are covered by the Housing Adaptation Grant, is vital to empowering people to stay in their own home.

“As always, my constituency office is available to provide assistance and any forms,” she concluded.