Thousands raised for kids hospital in memory of much-loved Adam

By Elizabeth Lee

A CHARITY event that recently took place in Borris in memory of a local boy who died in a road accident raised over €17,000 for Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Ten-year-old Adam Lyons tragically lost his life as a result of a road accident in June, leaving behind his heartbroken family – parents Heather and Eddie and siblings Ava and Finn.

Eleven-year-old Ava, on seeing at first hand the brilliant care and kindness that Temple Street Children’s Hospital took of her beloved brother straight after the accident, decided that she would raise money to help the hospital help other children.

She started her fundraising campaign at Adam’s funeral service and, inspired by her goodwill, pretty soon local parish priest Fr Rory Nolan decided that he would help her out by getting his head shaved in a public, televised event!

That in turn inspired local singer Tony Murray to go under the razor, as his locks and beard had gotten rather unruly during the Covid-19 lockdown!

Friends and neighbours of the Lyons family as well as residents in Borris village all rowed in behind the campaign so that by the time the ‘Shave the Brave’ event took place on August Bank Holiday Monday in the local town hall, some €17,000 had been raised.

Fr Rory and Tony’s fleecing created quite a stir as Ava and Finn started the haircuts before Breda O’Dwyer took over and shorned the two men of their lengthy locks.

Touchingly, Adam and Ava’s friends were also involved in the event because they had a variety of little fundraising stands with lots of interesting things for sale, including crepes, cookies, brownies, lemonade and smoothies, and books written with Adam as the central character as well as books written for and about the occasion.

The brilliant atmosphere was added to by attractions such as ‘Guess the weight of one of the dads’, while Tina Kavanagh provided the live soundtrack to the whole thing. A fabulous banner outside the town hall was created by Adam’s auntie Denise and uncle Jim with the help of Adam’s friends and family for the event.

Borris Town Hall Committee provided the venue, with cllr Tommy Kinsella ensuring they had enought safety measures in place, too.

“The Shave the Brave event was a huge success and such a testament to the love and affection that the community has for Adam and the Lyons family,” said their friend Karen Rice.

“There was a great turnout from the community with everyone adhering to social distancing and watching the live stream as it happened. It was an amazingly positive event in the midst of such heartbreak to commemorate the memory of such a special boy and the legacy that Adam leaves of love within his community.”

To donate to Ava’s fundraiser, log on to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/frrorynolansshavefortemplestreet.