Three week wait for the NCT test

By Kenneth Fox

The average wait time for an NCT test is now three weeks, according to the National Car Test Service (NCTS).

It says that all test centres reopened on a phased basis, in line with the Government’s roadmap for reopening, which meant they opened the last of their test centres on the July 20th.

The NCTS also says that the wait time for some test centres may be shorter, seeing as some have been open since June.

In a statement sent to BreakingNews.ie the NCTS say they are accommodating those who are looking for a test:

“There is an increase in demand at present and while we are busy there is no national backlog. NCTS are opening appointments on a daily basis for each of its 47 NCTS test centre.”

“However, if a customer requires an appointment sooner than available online we are asking them to please reach out to customer services on 01 4135992 and they will prioritise the customer with an appointment. “

During the suspension of the NCT, the Minister for Transport announced a four month certificate extension for all vehicles with a test due date on or after March 28th, 2020.

NCTS says it has now “updated all records for vehicles that qualified for the four month test due date extension.”

However, customers are being encouraged to check their new test dude on the Check NCT Due Date before booking their test to ensure they are not doing it unnecessarily early.

NCT certificate

There was some concern that the gardaí could catch drivers out if their car had not been serviced recently because of the NCT being closed.

However the NCTS says “An Garda Síochána are aware of this four month extension and customers are not required to get a new NCT certificate to reflect this change to their test due date.

“We’re reminding customers that if they proceed with booking a test that is more than 90 days in advance of the test due date, the test will fall under the voluntary early test scheme and the test due date will change to the date that the vehicle passes its NCT.”