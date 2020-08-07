  • Home >
Two men arrested following discovery of €240,000 growhouse in Leitrim

Friday, August 07, 2020

Two men have been arrested following discovery of €240,000 worth of cannabis in a growhouse in Carrigallen, Co Leitrim.

Gardaí and Detectives from the Sligo /Leitrim Division discovered a growhouse of suspected cannabis plants in the area at 10am this morning.

Approximately 300 cannabis plants (pending analysis) were seized along with growing equipment including lights, fans and an irrigation system.

Two men, both aged in their mid-20s, were arrested at the house and brought to Carrick-on-Shannon Garda station where they are currently being detained

Gardaí say investigations are ongoing.

