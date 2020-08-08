Big drop in number of Carlovians on pandemic payment

THE number of Carlow people on the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) has dropped by more than half since its peak in April.

According to the latest figures for the county, on 28 July, 3,367 people were in receipt of the PUP.

Back in April, close on 8,000 people were getting the payment, while the figure only marginally fell the following month.

However, the number receiving the payment dropped by around 2,000 in June and by a further 2,000 in July.

Other data revealed from the 28 July, figures show that 3,700 people are on the live register in Carlow. This is an increase of more than 15% from January.