Carlow youth services gets €13.5k cash boost

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Regional Youth Services has benefited to the tune of €13,568.48 from this week’s €2.32 million capital grant funding aimed at youth projects/services across the country.

“The grants include €13,568.48 for Carlow Regional Youth Services, who provide youth services, and the money will be used to purchase and replace essential equipment to support the running of their services for young people,” said deputy John Paul Phelan

“The funding will also be available to national youth organisations to provide innovative models of safe online communication for staff and with young people in both counties,” he added.

The 16 education and training boards have supported local youth projects throughout the coronavirus crisis and minister for children, disability, equality and integration Roderic O’Gorman acknowledged their diligent work in processing and assessing applications for capital funding for local youth services.

“I am delighted to be announcing these capital grants. Throughout the Covid-19 restrictions, youth services adapted, moved online and continued supporting young people’s welleing and social connections. The role these services play in our communities cannot be overstated,” said the minister.