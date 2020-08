Engines from Finglas and Phibsborough responded to the call.

Dublin Firefighters have dealt with a fire in an underground car park in Ballymun.

The blaze off St Margaret’s Road is now under control with fire services said to working to with the ESB and Gas Network at the scene.

Dublin Fire Brigade said three cars were found burning there this afternoon and three fire engines from Finglas and Phibsborough were sent to tend to the incident.