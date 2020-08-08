Garda checkpoints set up in Kildare, Laois and Offaly

Naas Roads Policing Unit carrying out a Covid-19 checkpoint on the border between Kildare and Carlow today. Photo via An Garda Síochána.

Garda checkpoints have been put in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly to ensure people are complying with the local lockdown that took effect at midnight.

The new restrictions were announced in an effort to stop the surge in Covid-19 cases in the region. It comes as 226 cases were confirmed across the three midlands counties over the last two weeks.

Regulations are to be signed this weekend to put the regional Covid-19 measures there on a legal footing and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly says gardaí will be out in force.

“Again, as per last time, it’s never really been about enforcement, you know, it’s been about education, informing people, encouraging people,” Mr Donnelly said.

“The reason this has worked, I would argue, is because we haven’t really had to enforce it. We will succeed through solidarity and being in this together.”

For the next fortnight, people living within the region must stay within their own counties, while the rest of the country will remain in Phase Three of reopening.

Restrictions

Locals will be advised to work from home where possible, while all indoor gatherings are limited to a maximum of six people from no more than three households.

Pubs and restaurants in the affected areas must close, and can only serve takeaway meals.

Visitation in long-term residential care centres and prisons has been suspended, except in compassionate circumstances.

Shops and childcare facilities will remain open, as long as they follow strict social distancing guidelines.

98 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in the Republic yesterday, 35 of which were located in Kildare and 26 in Offaly.