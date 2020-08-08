Jane was an expert knitter and keen gardener

By Charlie Keegan

JANE Cleere, Garyhundon, Milford, Carlow, whose death occurred on Saturday 11 July, was the former Jane Kehoe and a native of Newtown, Bagenalstown.

Born on 5 May 1951, Jane was daughter of Tom and Margaret Kehoe and one of a family of seven children – four boys and three girls. She was predeceased by her brother Tom Kehoe, who lived in the Bray area of Co Wicklow.

Jane had been in failing health over the past year, suffering from the lung condition COPD. She was treated for her illness in the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow and St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Noted for the excellence of her knitting skills, Jane was also a keen gardener. She was an excellent cook, her culinary specialities being her lasagnes, shepherd’s pies and apple tarts.

She played bingo in Bagenalstown and enjoyed watching the soaps on television, while her main sporting interest was in watching the All-Ireland hurling and football finals on TV.

Jane married Pascal Cleere from Newtown in the local St Patrick’s Church in September 1985 and they had two sons, Michael (Ballickmoyler) and Pat (Bagenalstown).

She reposed at home in Somers’ Funeral Home, Bagenalstown before her remains were removed to St Patrick’s Church, Newtown on Wednesday 15 July. Her funeral Mass was celebrated by Fr Peter Medves, Bagenalstown in St Patrick’s Church, Newtown.

Readings at Mass were by Jane’s brother Brendan Kehoe and her son Michael, with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by family members.

In a eulogy, Brendan paid tribute to the qualities that Jane brought to her life.

She was laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery following Mass, with Fr Peter saying the final prayers at the graveside.

Jane is survived by her husband Pascal, sons Michael and Pat, brothers Brendan (Newtown, Bagenalstown), Joe (Nurney), John (Tullow), sister Mary Whitmore (Wexford) and Betty Nolan (Kerry), by Michael’s partner Mary and Pat’s partner Stephanie, also by her cherished granddaughter Abigail, nephews, nieces, good neighbours and her circle of friends.

May Jane rest in peace.