Mick Kelly: motoring enthusiast and GAA man who was a friend to many

By Charlie Keegan

MICHAEL (Mick) Kelly, Green Road, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow passed away peacefully at his home on Monday 20 July, two days after the golden anniversary of his marriage to his wife Kay.

Mick married Kay Clarke from Dunleckney, Bagenalstown on 18 July 1970 in the local St Andrew’s Parish Church. The couple had met through a mutual friend and a loving relationship blossomed.

A native of Nurney, Co Carlow, Mick was educated at Nurney National School and at The Academy in Bagenalstown. Following his school days he went to work with Keenan’s of Bagenalstown, structural steel manufacturers and hayshed erectors.

Mick was engaged in the erection of steel haysheds for the Bagenalstown concern, work that took him to all corners of Ireland. He was extremely well regarded for the proficiency of his work, being a highly valued employee by Keenan’s.

After the closure of Keenan’s in 1982, he went to work with Cosyglaze Aluminium in Carlow before setting up his own enterprise J&M Aluminium – that was in the 1989-90 period. The business, which was engaged in the manufacture and sale of PVC windows and doors, was a success but, sadly, at the age of 57, Mick fell victim to Alzheimer’s Disease, which forced his retirement from the workplace.

He was cared for at home in Green Road by his devoted wife Kay for the final 16 years of his life.

At the time of his passing, Mick Kelly was an honorary vice-president of the Bagenalstown Gaels GAA Club, members of which formed a guard of honour at his funeral. He had served as chairman of St Andrew’s GFC for a long number of years and was a club delegate to Carlow County Board of the GAA.

Mick’s son David played Gaelic football for St Andrew’s and hurled with Erin’s Own and is a former chairman of the hurling club. David from the hurling end and George Darcy from St Andrew’s GFC were prime movers in the merger of both clubs into Bagenalstown Gaels in 2019.

Mick’s other sporting passion was motor sport. He had a great love of car racing and rallying, being a regular at meetings in Mondello Park and all over Ireland. He had become a racing driver instructor at the Co Kildare track. Mick’s son Aidan went on to be chairman of the National Rally Championship.

Mick and Kay endured a major family loss eight years ago with the death of their eldest son Michael, who lived in Nurney. Michael competed in car racing in Mondello Park for numerous years.

Mick reposed at home on Tuesday and Wednesday 21-22 July, with prayers being led on Wednesday evening by Deacon Patrick Roche, a family friend. There were many callers to the Kelly home over both days as people offered their sympathies.

His remains were removed to St Andrew’s Church on Thursday morning, where Fr Peter Medves, Bagenalstown was celebrant of his requiem Mass, assisted by Deacon Roche. The Mass was held under the current Covid-19 government health regulations.

Readings at Mass were by daughter-in-law Emma and Pat Clarke, a close family relation. The Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Sharon, Rachel, Denise and Jennifer.

In a eulogy to his dad, son David said that Mick was a man of action, a worker and a friend who helped others out, who did not seek the limelight – an individual whose actions spoke louder than words. He paid tribute to the outstanding help the Kelly family had received from the Health Service Executive (HSE) and the Alzheimer’s Society at Bethany House, Carlow.

David paid a particular tribute to his mother Kay for the wonderful care, attention and love she had provided as Mick’s rock throughout his long illness. He also thanked the many friends, relations and neighbours who helped with everything.

Following Mass, Mick was laid to rest in the Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, with Fr Peter reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

He is deeply mourned by his wife Kay, sons David (Bagenalstown), Aidan (Carlow), daughters-in-law Emma and Karen, grandchildren Michael, Jordan, Luke, Eoin and Kate, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, former work and GAA colleagues, good neighbours and his circle of friends.