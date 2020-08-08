What’s planned for your area

Carlow County Council received eight planning applications in the last week.

Applications Received:

Bagenalstown

Philip Watkins wishes to retain permission for the partially constructed extension. Planning permission sought to complete same one & half storey style extension to the rear of the existing dwelling and all associated site development at Philip Street, Kilcarrig, Bagenalstown.

Katie O’Byrne and James Doyle wish to construct a two storey dwelling, garage, wastewater treatment system & polishing filte at Seskinryan, Bagenalstown

Carlow

George Sothern wishes to change of use from two office units on first and second floor of existing three storey building to two one-bed apartments. Planning permission is also sought for a change of use to detached two storey building to rear of same from commercial unit to one one-bedroom apartment at Dublin Street.

Pat & Anne Ahern wish to retain a window with obscured glass to an existing en suite bathroom on the first an existing en suite bathroom on the first floor and a window to a kitchen/dining area on the ground floor. Planning permission for a new single storey extension to the front of the existing house consisting of 11m2 of additional floor area for use as cloakroom and hallway; enlargement of the existing vehicular access and resurfacing of the existing driveway at Oakpark Drive.

Inland Fisheries Ireland wish to construct a rock ramp fish pass in front of the existing Ballinacarrig Weir on the River Burren. The fish pass will require the lowering of a section of the weir.

Kilbride

Patrick Jordan to construct a single storey dwelling house with detached garage at Boggan, Kilbride Cross.

Tinryland

Matt Kennedy wish to extend existing cattle shed at Kyleballyhue, Carlow

St Mullins

Newtown National School wish to erect a perimeter fence to existing boundary and installation of a soft play area at Newtown, St Mullins.