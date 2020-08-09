Could it be fifth time lucky for Saoirse?

By Suzanne Pender

At the age of 26, Carlow’s Saoirse Ronan has managed to amass four Oscar nominations and the Hollywood talent could finally land the big win according to the latest odds.

The Carlow raised actress has seen a new burst of support after she was backed to bag her first Oscar in the Best Actress category for her role in the period movie, Ammonite.

Saoirse has previously been nominated for Lady Bird (2017), Brooklyn (2015), and Atonement (2007) when she was just 12 years old. The Mary Queen of Scots star then received her fourth nod earlier this year for her brilliant performance in Greta Gerwig’s Little Women, but lost out to Renée Zellweger’s portrayal of Judy.

The Hollywood star is yet to win an Academy award but judging by the latest betting activity, Irish fans could be celebrating next year as Ronan has been backed into 25/1 from 33/1 with BoyleSports to bag her first statuette, even though the odds were as big as 66/1 during the summer.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Punters are hopeful that it will be fifth time lucky for Saoirse as the bets pile in for the Irish actress. We have trimmed the blonde beauty into 25/1 from 33/1 and if the pattern continues, her odds will shorten even further as she was initially out at 66/1.”