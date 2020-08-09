Bridie will be fondly remembered for her gentle smile and kind nature

By Charlie Keegan

THE unexpected death at Carlow District Hospital on Sunday 5 July of Bridget (Bridie) Walsh, St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Co Carlow was greeted with a deep sense of genuine loss and regret. Bridie had been a resident of St Lazerian’s House, Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown for the last six years of her life. She was extremely happy at St Lazerian’s, where she was treated with wonderful kindness and care.

Sadly, Bridie fell victim to Covid-19. She was hospitalised in St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny and the District Hospital, Carlow. Her final weeks were very harrowing for Bridie and for her loving family, as her children and siblings were unable to visit her due to the health restrictions imposed by the pandemic.

The former Bridie Moore was born on 27 October 1937 in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, one of a family of three girls and a boy. When she was a very young child, the Moore family moved to Borris in south Carlow, where her father Martin Moore was stablemaster in Borris House. The Moore family lived in a cottage on the Borris House estate, where Bridie enjoyed a very happy childhood.

All Bridie’s memories from her early life were of Borris and its people. She loved the town and had a large circle of friends there.

In time, she met Bertie Walsh from Bagenalstown at a dance. They married on 13 August 1958 in what was a double wedding – Bridie’s sister Kathleen wed Ken Cummins, a Dublin man, on the same day.

Bertie and Bridie, as they were known to the people of Bagenalstown, settled into married life in St Brigid’s Crescent.

Bridie was a creative, artistic person, noted for her gentle smile and kind nature and who will be fondly remembered as a founding member and driving force of the local Brownies group in Bagenalstown. As Brownie leader, Bridie used her creative skills to inspire the young members to find and develop their own artistic ways and led the way on the group’s many outings.

She was a well-known and greatly-liked woman – and the same could be said of husband Bertie. He worked with CIE in Bagenalstown all his life, first as a train driver and later as a signal man. It was a great blow to Bridie when Bertie died of a heart attack some 11 years ago.

They were a very united couple who liked to socialise at weekends – their ‘local’ being Lawler’s of Kilcarrig Street, where they would meet their friends.

Bridie was a woman of style and fashion – her hair and her style always had to be of the highest order.

A spiritual woman, Bridie Walsh had a particular devotion to St Anthony – whenever anything was missing or a family crisis arose, she would always advise to pray to St Anthony.

The residents of St Brigid’s Crescent came out in numbers to pay their last respects to Bridie when the funeral cortège passed the Walsh home.

Bridie was laid to rest in the local Cemetery of the Assumption on Monday 7 July, with Fr Peter Medves, Bagenalstown reciting the final prayers at the graveside. Because of the circumstances, Bridie’s funeral was very low key.

She is deeply mourned by her children John (Cobh, Co Cork), Ken (Bagenalstown), Deirdre (Bagenalstown), by her sister Kathleen Cummins, brother John Moore (both Tullamore, Co Offaly), grandchildren Kate, David (Cobh, Co Cork), Kenneth (Australia), Bryan (Oxford, England), Jenny, Aoife, Stephen (Bagenalstown, Carlow), her two great-grandchildren Marigold and Emerald (Oxford), son-in-law Michael, daughters-in-law Judith and Bernie, sisters-in-law Móna, Mary and Anna, brother-in-law Oliver (Meath), by nephews, nieces, extended family, her kind neighbours and many friends.

Bridie was predeceased a few years ago by her sister Peg Bracken (Tullamore).