Carlow businesses to share almost €2.7m from Covid-19 fund

ALMOST €1.5 million has been provided to Carlow businesses seeking to reopen their enterprises to Covid-19 to date.

Since 24 July, grants totalling €1,412,520 have been paid to small and micro businesses through Carlow County Council.

The fund operates through a system of rebates and waivers of commercial rate payments from 2019. Companies will receive a total amount equivalent to no more than their 2019 rates bill and there will be a cap of €25,000 on each business. The grant can be used to pay ongoing fixed costs, for replenishing stock and for measures needed to ensure employee and customer safety.

To qualify for the grant, firms must have an annual turnover of less than €100,000 for each employee, employ 250 people or less and have a minimum turnover reduction of 25% due to Covid-19.

According to figures released by the Department of Enterprise, an allocation of almost €2.7 million has been set aside for Carlow. Since 24 July, 524 applications for funding have been made, of which 46 have been rejected. A total of 365 applicants have been paid.