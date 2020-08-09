By Elizabeth Lee

The River Derry Bubbles Project, now in its fourth year, invites you to share Water Heritage Day on its Facebook page. The Heritage Council, the lead organisers of Heritage Week have asked for projects and events to have an online presence during the current Covid19 pandemic.

Between 12 noon and 5pm on 23 August, simply logon to Facebook and become a fan of the River Derry Bubbles Project page. Please post your photos, stories, or drawings of the River Derry onto the page to help celebrate our local river and all that it has to offer. Interesting videos will also be posted live during the day.

The River Derry rises near Hacketstown, Co Carlow, and then enters Co Wicklow as it flows through Crossbridge, Tinahely, Tomnafinnoge Woods, and then onto Shillelagh, close to Kerry Foods. After this the River Derry returns to Co Carlow as it flows through Clonegal, passing Huntington Castle, and finally Kildavin where it joins the River Slaney.

Please stay safe at all times if you’re near the water and please follow current Covid19 guidelines. Stay with The Bubbles on Water Heritage Day.

This online event has been funded by the Local Area Waters Community Office and kindly supported by Tinahely Community Projects and Tinahely Tidy Towns.

About the River Derry Bubbles Project.

The River Derry Bubbles Project is an innovative, river catchment based project for schools and community groups. A ‘catchment’ is described as a community related by water” (StreamScapes 2014). Sarah Rubalcava, Rubalcava Heritage Services and Maeve Hunter, Artist Educator, continue to develop this project. Now in its fourth year, its aims are to raise awareness of the values, issues and threats associated with our freshwater resources.

As part of Ireland’s commitment to the Water Framework Directive (WFD), and the current implementation plans (2016-2021), community engagement is strongly encouraged and supported by the authorities. The Derry River based on the ‘catchment’ concept of the Water Framework Directive firmly places the River Derry and its tributaries within the larger Slaney Catchment. Community engagement like the River Derry Bubbles Project raises awareness of our streams and rivers, fostering positive actions and behavioural change.

For more information see http://rubalcavaheritageservices.com/river-derry-bubbles-project-2/