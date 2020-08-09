Two arrested following overnight Kildare burglaries

Two men have been arrested following overnight burglaries in towns around Co Kildare.

The arrests took place in relation to three burglaries that occurred in the Leixlip District in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí began conducting searches after receiving reports of burglaries in the Maynooth and Celbridge areas of the county.

During this search, a vehicle failed to stop for gardaí when requested to do so. A managed containment operation ensued, which concluded when the vehicle came to a stop on the Cappagh Road in Dublin 11.

The occupants of the car, two men aged 25 and 35, were arrested a short time later.

Both men were brought to Leixlip Garda Station where they are currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.