Wexford tells staycationers to stay away from beaches

Wexford County Council has asked people to stay away from its beaches.

It comes after huge crowds visited popular beaches in the county over the weekend as a result of the good weather.

Both Curracloe and Duncannon beach car parks had to be closed yesterday due to overcrowding, with fears of a possible outbreak of Covid-19.

The council tweeted urging people to stay away and take care of themselves.

David Minogue, head of communications with Wexford County Council, says it is impossible to manage so many visitors: “Curracloe and Duncannon beach are both under significant pressure yesterday and again today.

“At one point yesterday we would have had probably close to 3,000 people on the beach on Curracloe and that’s a lot of people to manage.”

It comes as thousands of people across the island took to beaches, lakes, and rivers as weekend temperatures soared.

Beaches across Co Cork also reported high numbers of visitors as temperatures reached 25 degrees in some locations.

With Met Éireann forecasting temperatures to remain in the mid-20s for the coming week, people are being reminded that social distancing of at least two metres should be observed on beaches and when queuing for cafes and shops.