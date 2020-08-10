Aldi’s charity bouquets to raise cash for cancer society

By Elizabeth Lee

COVID-19 has hit all Irish charities in a big way, with many having to cancel their big fundraising events and therefore not being able to receive donations to the same extent as other years.

With this in mind, Aldi will be selling two special Irish Cancer Society Charity Bouquets in all of its 143 stores nationwide from Thursday 27 August. The bouquets will be on sale for €7.99 each, with €1 from each bouquet sold donated to the Irish Cancer Society Nursing Services, which also includes the Night Nursing Service.

The night nursing service provides end-of-life care for cancer patients and their families in their own homes.

The society’s team of dedicated night nurses provides nursing care, practical support and reassurance to patients and their loved ones. Demand for the service has increased significantly during coronavirus, with more than 1,800 nights of care delivered nationwide between March and May this year.

This service is predominantly funded by money generously donated. So if you are in Aldi on Thursday 27 August, dig that little bit deeper and pick up some beautiful blooms. Not only will your house look and smell lovely, you’ll be helping to keep vital Irish Cancer Society services going during these uncertain times.