  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Aldi’s charity bouquets to raise cash for cancer society

Aldi’s charity bouquets to raise cash for cancer society

Monday, August 10, 2020

 

 

By Elizabeth Lee

COVID-19 has hit all Irish charities in a big way, with many having to cancel their big fundraising events and therefore not being able to receive donations to the same extent as other years. 

With this in mind, Aldi will be selling two special Irish Cancer Society Charity Bouquets in all of its 143 stores nationwide from Thursday 27 August. The bouquets will be on sale for €7.99 each, with €1 from each bouquet sold donated to the Irish Cancer Society Nursing Services, which also includes the Night Nursing Service.

The night nursing service provides end-of-life care for cancer patients and their families in their own homes.

The society’s team of dedicated night nurses provides nursing care, practical support and reassurance to patients and their loved ones. Demand for the service has increased significantly during coronavirus, with more than 1,800 nights of care delivered nationwide between March and May this year.

This service is predominantly funded by money generously donated. So if you are in Aldi on Thursday 27 August, dig that little bit deeper and pick up some beautiful blooms. Not only will your house look and smell lovely, you’ll be helping to keep vital Irish Cancer Society services going during these uncertain times.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Experiment and celebrate Tyndall’s birthday!

Monday, 10/08/20 - 1:22pm

River Derry Bubbles Project

Sunday, 09/08/20 - 9:05pm

Extra supports for Carlow’s neighbours

Sunday, 09/08/20 - 8:48pm