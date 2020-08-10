Anti-racism gig in Carlow Town Park

By Suzanne Pender

UNITED Against Racism Carlow/Kilkenny is hosting a multicultural event this Saturday, 15 August, in Carlow Town Park at 2pm.

The event will showcase a fantastic selection of local talent, with performances ranging from the Carlow Poetry Society and Carlow Ukulele Club as well as poetry and music from the Traveller community along with speakers from Rohingya Action Ireland and Younity.

This is a family-friendly event and admission is free. A sanitising station will be in place and all people attending are asked to wear masks.

“We are in the era of a new civil rights movement,” said Lisa McAree of United Against Racism.

“The people of Carlow came out in solidarity as part of the Black Lives Matter protest last month and the atmosphere was electric. We need to continue with this message of community and hope,” she added.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace, a member of United Against Racism, added: “It is time to organise, agitate and educate ourselves and that begins in our local community. We hope to see a good turnout on the day in support and celebration of diversity.”

If you are interested in getting involved, you can get in touch with United Against Racism on the United Against Racism Kilkenny/Carlow Facebook page, or by contacting [email protected]