Bank of Ireland to reimburse customers affected by scams

Monday, August 10, 2020

The bank has announced they will repay customers affected by recent text scams.

Bank of Ireland have announced that they will be reimbursing customers who were targeted by text scams.

The bank says there has been an increase in what is known as ‘smishing’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Criminals are sending fraudulent texts into a genuine text thread in order to get access to confidential information and access funds.

Over the past number of weeks, some Bank of Ireland customers have been receiving text messages instructing them to change their passwords for their online banking, giving the fraudsters access to their account.

Some customers reported lost thousands of euros to the scams.

The bank has also announced that they are launching a new scam awareness campaign today.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Aaron Brady found guilty of involvement in robbery of Lordship credit union

Monday, 10/08/20 - 1:50pm

Ireland surpasses UK Covid incident rate

Monday, 10/08/20 - 12:40pm

Laois-Offaly TD calls for voluntary closure of Carroll meat plant

Monday, 10/08/20 - 12:00pm