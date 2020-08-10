Experiment and celebrate Tyndall’s birthday!

By Elizabeth Lee

ON Sunday 2 August, the 200th birthday of John Tyndall, Co Carlow’s great 19th century scientist, was marked with a broadcast on Carlow County Museum’s Facebook page.

The celebrations continue and you can join in by undertaking, safely, your own John Tyndall experiments at home. Renowned for his scientific discoveries, John Tyndall was also a gifted teacher and delivered scientific lectures to the public at the prestigious Royal Institution, London, where he worked.

In honour of his contribution to research excellence and to share his love of science, the Tyndall National Institute has launched a series of Tyndall-inspired science experiments that both you and your kids can enjoy from the comfort of your own home. Upload your video or photos of your efforts to bend light or grow sourdough to be in with a chance to win a #Tyndall200 prize pack!

There are six easy steps to get involved. The first is visiting the website www.tyndall.ie; second is to watch the four short videos presented by Tyndall researchers and their families and be inspired; thirdly, download the experiment guide of your favourite video; the fourth step is to make sure you have fun doing the experiments; the fifth step is to capture a moment with a 30-second video or photo efforts at bending light or growing sourdough; the sixth and final step is to share this on @TyndallInstitute (Twitter or Instagram) using the hashtag #Tyndall200 or submit online using the submission button under each experiment at www.tyndall.ie.

Every submission will be entered into a draw for a #Tyndall200 Prize Pack for science lovers! The winners will be showcased during Heritage Week 2020 in mid-August.

If you missed ‘I Know Why the Sky is Blue. Do You? John Tyndall 200’ livestream hosted by Carlow County Museum, it can be watched at any time on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/CarlowCountyMuseum/videos/747849152684364. The broadcast was presented by local environmental leader Alicia Premkumar of Planet Pals with special guests Sir Roland Jackson, biographer and author of The Ascent of John Tyndall: Victorian Scientist, Mountaineer and Public Intellectual; Julie Donnelly, Tyndall National Institute; Martin Nevin, Leighlinbridge, Tyndall Dargan Committee; Professor Tatiana Perova from the School of Engineering and Professor Iouri Gounko, School of Chemistry in Trinity College.

From 1853 to 1887, John was the professor of natural philosophy at the Royal Institution of Great Britain, London. It was during this time he undertook his extraordinary work is such areas as magnetism, glacier structure and motion, the absorption of heat by gases, light-induced chemical reactions, sound, germ theory and advancing school science education.

In 1861, he published his important paper on the absorption of heat by gases and this is regarded as a founding paper of climate science. He was the first person to detect and explain the physical basis of the ‘Greenhouse Effect’.

In the 1860s, John discovered why the sky is blue. The scattering of light from colloids is known as the Tyndall Effect. His experiments proved that when sunlight hits the Earth’s atmosphere it is scattered by the presence of atmospheric gases and because blue light is scattered more than any other colour it is the dominant colour we see.