Expired driving licences to be extended by seven months

The validity of driving licences that expired any time after March 1st will be extended by seven months, the Government has confirmed.

The measure has been introduced to deal with disruption to licensing services due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton announced details of the exemption at the Department of Transport today.

It means anyone whose driving licence has expired between March 1st and August 31st, 2020 will have its validity extended for up to seven months.

Driving licence

Ms Naughton said: “It is important that we continue to take the necessary measures which have the health and safety of our drivers and that of the staff of the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) at its core. This latest extension will also go a long way in allaying concerns that many drivers may be facing with delays in renewing their licence.

“The NDLS, in line with many other state agencies, has seen an increased demand for its services since resuming operations following its temporary closure due to the Covid emergency.”

The Road Safety Authority will also extend its online services in the coming months.

The ministers also confirmed that the exemption from having a current medical report for those aged 70 years and over, without specific medical conditions, is being extended.

The exemption is being put in place until December 31st, 2020 and means that no medical report is required for those aged over 70 unless they have one of the conditions specifically listed in the licence renewal application form.