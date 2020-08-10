Face coverings make shopping safe for all

By Suzanne Pender

Retail Excellence has welcomed the new regulations around the wearing of face coverings in retail outlets and is looking for the support of the public to ensure these changes are implemented fully.

Commenting on the new regulations, Duncan Graham, managing director of Retail Excellence said: “since the taoiseach announced over two weeks ago about the compulsory wearing of face coverings in retail, compliance has steadily improved. We take our responsibilities seriously and will be looking for the support of the public to help make shopping safe for all”.

Since the start of the pandemic retailers have been working hard, training staff and changing their operations to provide a safe and secure shopping environment for all.