Ireland surpasses UK Covid incident rate

UPDATED: 1.05pm

Ireland has surpassed the UK’s incidence rate of Covid-19 following a surge in cases over the past number of weeks.

The 14-day incidence rate of the virus in the Republic has increased to 16.9 cases per 100,000, according to data from the European Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (ECDC).

Meanwhile, the UK’s incidence rate currently sits at 16.5, with over 311,000 confirmed cases and 46,574 deaths recorded due to the virus.

The increase in daily cases being reported to the Department of Health has been linked to outbreaks in a number of meat factories in the midlands.

Cases in O’Brien’s Fine Food, Kildare Chilling and Irish Dog Foods have led to the production being suspended in the three businesses, while a regional lockdown has also been implemented in Kildare, Laois and Offaly.