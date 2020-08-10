Patrick and Kathleen celebrate 50 years of wedded bliss

  • Home >
Monday, August 10, 2020

 

By Suzanne Pender

CONGRATULATIONS to Patrick and Kathleen Breen from Bennekerry, who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this week.
The happy couple were married in Kathleen’s parish church St Colman’s, Clara, Co Kilkenny on 4 August 1970 before beginning married life together in Patrick’s native Bennekerry.
Last Tuesday, Patrick and Kathleen celebrated their golden wedding anniversary with a family get-together at their home, taking full advantage of the beautiful afternoon to gather outside in the sunshine.
The current restrictions unfortunately meant that two of their seven daughters were unable to attend the festivities, while 16 of Patrick and Kathleen’s 17 grandchildren were also in Bennekerry to mark the occasion.

 

