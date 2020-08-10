Police investigate petrol bomb attack in Belfast

Police have launched two investigations into incidences which happened on Sunday in the North.

Police in the North are appealing for information following a petrol bomb attack in Belfast on Sunday night.

The PSNI are investigating the incident which happened at 10.15pm in a flat in Cashel Drive, Newtownabbey.

Elsewhere, police are also investigating a report that shots were fired at a house in Co Down.

The shots were reportedly fired at the front door of a house in the Blenheim Drive area of Newtownards shortly after 11.30pm on Sunday night.

There were no reports of any injuries and officers are continuing to work to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“Detectives would appeal to anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident to contact them in Bangor on 101 quoting reference number 2558 09/08/20,” a PSNI spokesman said.