Recent Carlow deaths

The death has occurred of Jonathan Doyle of Eastwood, Bagenalstown peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in the care of the Staff of James Connolly Hospital Dublin on Friday 7 August.

Sadly missed by his partner Pam, his loving parents Aidan and Jennifer, brothers Aidan, Kristian and Josh, sisters Nina, Genevie and Kim, brothers-in-law Peter, Ian and Dermot, sisters-in-law Rebecca, Mary and Elaine, his adoring nieces and Nephews, and extended family.

Reposing at his in Eastwood all day Tuesday.

A celebration of Jonathan’s life will take place on Wednesday at his Home (max 50 People) at 12.noon, followed by burial in the new cemetery Bagenalstown.

Family Flowers only Please. Donations if desired to Animal Welfare and Inistioge Puppy Rescue.

In accordance with government directives a private Funeral Service for Jonathan will take place on Wednesday.

Pauline Scully died on 9 August (peacefully) at home. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Catherine, Michele, Martina, Ronan and Niall. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law Conor, Stuart and Gala, daughter-in-law Elaine, Ronan’s partner Louise, adored grandchildren Lúc, Sarah, Isabelle, Ciara, Laoighse, Niamh, Rebecca, Dearbhla, Ava, Alexandra, Dylan, Jack and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brothers John, Desmond and Terence.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Cathedral Parish website www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/ on Wednesday at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in Pauline’s memory to the Irish Cancer Society or St. Vincent de Paul, Carlow branch.

House private, please.

Pauline will depart Pinewood Avenue on Tuesday evening at 6.30pm on her final journey to the Cathedral. People are welcome to line the route, via Green Lane to the church as the cortége passes whilst adhering to social distancing and keeping to government directives.

John Kennedy of Portlaoise/Tinryland passed away peacefully 8 August surrounded by his loving family in the tender care of the staff of St Brigid’s Hospital, Shaen. Sadly missed by his loving wife Ita, daughters Jean, Anne, Grainne and Fionnuala, sons Paul and Enda, daughter in law Helen, sons in law Frank, Philip and Alain, grandchildren Jean, Sean, Ellen, Liam, Aine, John, Aidan and Ciara, relatives and friends.

Given the current exceptional circumstances and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew him, a private funeral, with immediate family only, will take place at 12 noon on Tuesday in St Peter and Paul’s Church, Portlaoise and will be streamed on the webcam http://www.portlaoiseparish.ie/web-cam/.

Burial afterwards in St. Peter and Paul’s Cemetery, Portlaoise. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Alzheimer’s Society.