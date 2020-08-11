177 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals

There are 177 patients waiting on beds in Irish hospitals, according to the latest figures released by the Irish Nurses & Midwives Association (INMO).

The INMO Trolley Watch states that 146 patients are waiting in the emergency department, while 31 are in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

According to the INMO, the worst-hit hospital is Cork University Hospital with 30 patients on trolleys waiting for a bed in the emergency department.

Limerick University Hospital is next with 28 patients waiting for a bed (nine in the emergency department and nine in wards elsewhere), followed by Sligo University Hospital where 20 patients are waiting for a bed (11 in the emergency department and nine in other wards).

The five busiest hospitals are listed below:

Cork University Hospital – 30 (all emergency department)

University Hospital Limerick – 28 (nine emergency department, 19 other wards)

Sligo University Hospital – 20 (11 emergency department, nine other wards)

Mater Misericordiae University Hospital – 17 (all emergency department)

Letterkenny University Hospital – (13 emergency department, three other wards)

Only one day was busier for Irish hospitals last month with 192 people waiting on hospital beds nationwide on July 28th.